Bella was once a lost dog, but now she lives happily with her people, Lucas and Olivia, only occasionally recalling the hardships in her past. Then a weekend camping trip turns into a harrowing struggle for survival when the Rocky Mountains are engulfed by the biggest wildfire in American history. The raging inferno separates Bella from her people and she is lost once more.
Alone in the wilderness, Bella unexpectedly finds herself responsible for the safety of two defenseless mountain lion cubs. Now she’s torn between two equally urgent goals. More than anything, she wants to find her way home to Lucas and Olivia, but not if it means abandoning her new family to danger. And danger abounds, from predators hunting them to the flames threatening at every turn.
Can Bella ever get back to where she truly belongs?
A Dog’s Courage is more than a fast-paced adventure, more than a devoted dog’s struggle to survive, it’s a story asking that we believe in our dogs as much as they believe in us.
W. Bruce Cameron has published more than 30 bestselling books that have been translated into over 50 languages. His award-winning “A Dog’s Purpose” trilogy has the highest overall reader rating of any New York Times bestseller.
His Work lights up the screen
The Amblin/Universal film “A Dog’s Purpose,” which Cameron co-wrote, has gone on to become the most successful international live action dog movie of all time.
One of America's Leading Humorists
Bruce began his career writing a family newspaper humor column and eventually become an internationally syndicated columnist. His column, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter became a New York Times Bestselling book and a People’s Choice Award Winning series on ABC.
He's doing more for animal rescue . . .
In celebration of the release of his book A Dog’s Courage (A Dog's Way Home 2),
W. Bruce Cameron matched 2021 donations to Best Friends Animal Society.
Since 2010, Bruce will donate signed copies of his books for auction to any 501c3 Animal Charity that asks! Please contact: admin@surprisehitfilms.com for donation requests.
